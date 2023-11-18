The Miami Heat (8-4) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup's over/under is 214.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -2.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points eight times.

Miami's contests this year have an average total of 220.9, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat are 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

This season, Miami has won four of its five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 8 66.7% 110.7 218.3 110.3 221.8 220.5 Bulls 10 76.9% 107.6 218.3 111.5 221.8 220.3

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered one time in five games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Heat average only 0.8 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Bulls give up (111.5).

When Miami totals more than 111.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 5-7 1-4 5-7 Bulls 4-9 2-2 6-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 107.6 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 1-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-4 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.