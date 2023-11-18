Heat vs. Bulls November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (2-4), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at United Center, go up against the Chicago Bulls (2-5). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN
Heat Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gives the Heat 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while averaging 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Heat are getting 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.
- Duncan Robinson is averaging 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per contest.
- Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Alex Caruso averages 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White posts 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
Heat vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Heat
|105
|Points Avg.
|107.3
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112
|43.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|31%
|Three Point %
|39.1%
