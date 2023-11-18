The Miami Heat (2-4), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at United Center, go up against the Chicago Bulls (2-5). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Heat vs. Bulls Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gives the Heat 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gets the Heat 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while averaging 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Heat are getting 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Alex Caruso averages 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White posts 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Heat 105 Points Avg. 107.3 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 112 43.8% Field Goal % 45.3% 31% Three Point % 39.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.