On Saturday, November 18, 2023 at United Center, the Miami Heat (8-4) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Chicago Bulls (4-9). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat average 110.7 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 110.3 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls' -51 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 107.6 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 111.5 per contest (13th in league).

These two teams score 218.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 221.8 points per game combined, 7.3 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Chicago has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Heat and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1600 - Bulls +15000 +6600 -

