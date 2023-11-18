The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (10-0) take on an FCS opponent, the North Alabama Lions (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State ranks 33rd in total defense this season (332.9 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 443.7 total yards per game. North Alabama ranks 28th in total yards per game (406.6), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 19th-worst in the FCS with 424.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest

Florida State vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Florida State vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Florida State North Alabama 443.7 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.6 (30th) 332.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.4 (110th) 153.7 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.6 (33rd) 290 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (33rd) 5 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,724 yards (272.4 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 160 rushing yards on 72 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has 751 rushing yards on 115 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 17 catches for 214 yards (21.4 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 292 yards (29.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 562 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 receptions (out of 70 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 30 passes while averaging 49.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell's 34 catches have turned into 406 yards and two touchdowns.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 2,280 yards on 211-of-356 passing with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 375 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Demarcus Lacey, has carried the ball 118 times for 581 yards (58.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 635 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

David Florence has recorded 397 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) on 38 receptions.

Dakota Warfield's 21 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 352 yards and four touchdowns.

