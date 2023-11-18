The Florida International Panthers (4-6) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 29.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Florida International Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-29.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Arkansas (-29.5) 50.5 -8000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Florida International vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Florida International has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
  • Arkansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 29.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.