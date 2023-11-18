Florida International vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Florida International Panthers (4-6) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 29.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Florida International matchup.
Florida International vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Florida International vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-29.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-29.5)
|50.5
|-8000
|+2000
Florida International vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Florida International has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
- Arkansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 29.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
