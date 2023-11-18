Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans watching from Florida will have their eyes on the Louisville Cardinals versus the Miami Hurricanes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 12 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 17
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-16.5)
No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)
No. 9 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-1)
San Diego Toreros at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-2.5)
North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas (-29.5)
Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-11.5)
