Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) will meet their AAC-rival, the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Green Wave are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-9.5)
|47.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-9.5)
|47.5
|-365
|+285
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Tulane has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
