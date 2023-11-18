The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best by surrendering only 19.6 points per game. The offense ranks 65th (28.2 points per game). Florida Atlantic is compiling 25.6 points per contest on offense this season (77th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.8 points per game (62nd-ranked) on defense.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Tulane 345.6 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.2 (59th) 396.7 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.9 (30th) 120.0 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.6 (52nd) 225.6 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.6 (64th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (40th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson leads Florida Atlantic with 1,706 yards on 176-of-278 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III is his team's leading rusher with 136 carries for 643 yards, or 64.3 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. McCammon has also chipped in with 24 catches for 201 yards.

Kobe Lewis has totaled 310 yards on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester's 1,042 receiving yards (104.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 93 receptions on 124 targets with eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put up a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 41 targets.

Je'Quan Burton's 45 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 1,791 passing yards, completing 68% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 273 yards (27.3 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 185 times for 1,008 yards (100.8 per game), scoring six times.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 receptions for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 474 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

