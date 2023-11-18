The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) host the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at FAU Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic went 23-11-0 ATS last season.

Florida Atlantic's .676 ATS win percentage (23-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Bryant's .391 mark (9-14-0 ATS Record).

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 77.8 157.2 65.3 138.4 141.6 Bryant 79.4 157.2 73.1 138.4 153.4

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Last year, the Owls recorded 77.8 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allowed.

Florida Atlantic went 12-6 against the spread and 20-1 overall last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 23-11-0 19-15-0 Bryant 9-14-0 9-14-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Bryant 17-0 Home Record 9-4 11-3 Away Record 7-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

