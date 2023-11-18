The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) take the court against the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.

Florida Atlantic had a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 16th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the Owls scored 77.8 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allowed.

When Florida Atlantic scored more than 73.1 points last season, it went 20-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 in road games.

When playing at home, Florida Atlantic made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (9.9). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule