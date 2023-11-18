The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) take the court against the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
  • Florida Atlantic had a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 16th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.
  • Last year, the Owls scored 77.8 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • When Florida Atlantic scored more than 73.1 points last season, it went 20-1.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
  • The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Florida Atlantic made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (9.9). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Loyola Chicago W 75-62 Wintrust Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant - FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena

