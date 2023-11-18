How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) take the court against the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
- Florida Atlantic had a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 16th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.
- Last year, the Owls scored 77.8 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allowed.
- When Florida Atlantic scored more than 73.1 points last season, it went 20-1.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
- The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 in road games.
- When playing at home, Florida Atlantic made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (9.9). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
