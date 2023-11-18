Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the Florida A&M Rattlers' (9-1) matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) on November 18, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

Florida A&M ranks 75th in total offense this season (344.2 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking best in the FCS with 344.2 yards allowed per game. Bethune-Cookman is posting 19.6 points per game on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.2 points per contest (65th-ranked) on defense.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Florida A&M Bethune-Cookman 344.2 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.0 (118th) 234.4 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.4 (70th) 120.1 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.9 (82nd) 224.1 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.1 (119th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has 2,111 yards passing for Florida A&M, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 408 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Jaquez Yant has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 297 yards (29.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Marcus Riley has hauled in 24 receptions for 390 yards (39.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jah'Marae Sheread has put together a 374-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 37 targets.

Nicholas Dixon has hauled in 16 catches for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has racked up 544 yards on 65.3% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III is his team's leading rusher with 91 carries for 372 yards, or 37.2 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Walter Simmons III has racked up 263 yards (on 62 carries) with four touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 303 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has put up a 268-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 33 targets.

Daveno Ellington's 20 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 194 yards.

