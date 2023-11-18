Our projection model predicts the Florida A&M Rattlers will beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Camping World Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-21.6) 44.6 Florida A&M 33, Bethune-Cookman 11

Week 12 SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

The Rattlers and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last year.

Rattlers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 30.9 15 31.8 6.8 30.8 22.6 Bethune-Cookman 19.6 26.2 28.3 15.3 13 34.6

