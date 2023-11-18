FGCU vs. Hampton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) host the Hampton Pirates (1-3) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
FGCU vs. Hampton Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
FGCU Betting Records & Stats
- FGCU covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- Hampton put together a 13-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-18-0 mark from FGCU.
FGCU vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|FGCU
|71.3
|139.5
|69.4
|146.9
|141.3
|Hampton
|68.2
|139.5
|77.5
|146.9
|143.9
Additional FGCU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Eagles recorded 71.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates gave up.
- FGCU had a 3-5 record against the spread and a 6-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.
FGCU vs. Hampton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|FGCU
|11-18-0
|13-16-0
|Hampton
|13-12-0
|13-12-0
FGCU vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|FGCU
|Hampton
|8-5
|Home Record
|7-6
|6-9
|Away Record
|1-13
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
