The Hampton Pirates (1-3) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET.

FGCU vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).

FGCU went 7-2 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Eagles finished 178th.

Last year, the Eagles scored 71.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates gave up.

When FGCU scored more than 77.5 points last season, it went 6-4.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, FGCU averaged 11.7 more points per game (77.8) than it did in road games (66.1).

Defensively the Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 70.5 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.

FGCU averaged 10.5 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule