How to Watch FGCU vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Hampton Pirates (1-3) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET.
FGCU vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).
- FGCU went 7-2 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
- The Pirates ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Eagles finished 178th.
- Last year, the Eagles scored 71.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates gave up.
- When FGCU scored more than 77.5 points last season, it went 6-4.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, FGCU averaged 11.7 more points per game (77.8) than it did in road games (66.1).
- Defensively the Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 70.5 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.
- FGCU averaged 10.5 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Ave Maria
|W 80-71
|Alico Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 86-74
|Petersen Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Missouri State
|L 70-61
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
