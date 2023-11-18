The Hampton Pirates (1-3) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • FGCU went 7-2 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Pirates ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Eagles finished 178th.
  • Last year, the Eagles scored 71.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates gave up.
  • When FGCU scored more than 77.5 points last season, it went 6-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, FGCU averaged 11.7 more points per game (77.8) than it did in road games (66.1).
  • Defensively the Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 70.5 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.
  • FGCU averaged 10.5 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Ave Maria W 80-71 Alico Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 86-74 Petersen Events Center
11/17/2023 Missouri State L 70-61 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 Hampton - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 UNC Wilmington - Alico Arena
11/29/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.