Duncan Robinson plus his Miami Heat teammates face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 122-115 win over the Nets (his last action) Robinson put up 26 points.

In this article, we look at Robinson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-115)

Over 15.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the NBA.

The Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

The Bulls gave up 26.0 assists per game last year (22nd in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were 29th in the league last season, allowing 13.2 makes per game.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/20/2022 36 13 2 2 4 0 0 10/19/2022 11 5 4 3 1 0 0

