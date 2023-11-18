The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Point find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

On the power play, Point has accumulated four goals and four assists.

Point averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 55 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 24:06 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:13 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 4 3 1 18:03 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:08 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.