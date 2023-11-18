How to Watch the Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the Florida A&M Rattlers' (9-1) matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) on November 18, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.
On the defensive side of the ball, Florida A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by allowing only 234.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 75th (344.2 yards per game). Bethune-Cookman has been struggling offensively, ranking ninth-worst with 263 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 355.4 total yards per contest (68th-ranked).
See how to watch this matchup on ESPNU in the article below.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics
|Bethune-Cookman
|Florida A&M
|263 (118th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|344.2 (72nd)
|355.4 (70th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|234.4 (2nd)
|125.9 (82nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|120.1 (91st)
|137.1 (119th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|224.1 (44th)
|2 (78th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|5 (121st)
|4 (5th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (67th)
Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders
- Luke Sprague has 544 passing yards, or 54.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Jimmy Robinson III has rushed for 372 yards on 91 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.
- Walter Simmons III has totaled 263 yards on 62 carries with four touchdowns.
- Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 303 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Dacarri Allen-Johnson has 31 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 268 yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Daveno Ellington has racked up 194 reciving yards (19.4 ypg) this season.
Florida A&M Stats Leaders
- Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 2,111 yards (211.1 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 72 times for 408 yards (40.8 per game), scoring four times.
- This season, Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 73 times for 297 yards (29.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Marcus Riley has hauled in 24 catches for 390 yards (39 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Jah'Marae Sheread has caught 37 passes while averaging 37.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- Nicholas Dixon has hauled in 16 receptions for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
