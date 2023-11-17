In Sarasota County, Florida, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Immokalee High School at Venice High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Venice, FL

Venice, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at American Heritage High School - Plantation

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker High School at Lemon Bay High School