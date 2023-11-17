Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Polk County, Florida this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Leesburg High School at Lake Wales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lake Wales, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.