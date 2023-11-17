Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Orange County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Apopka High School at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Sanford, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jones High School at Edgewater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Plant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fort White, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
