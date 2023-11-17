The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jose Placer: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Isaac Haney: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th 346th 77.6 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 8.4 66th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.6 211th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.