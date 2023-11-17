The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) will look to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Florida vs. Northwestern State matchup.

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Florida Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM North Florida (-6.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Florida (-6.5) 155.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Florida put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 15 Ospreys games last season hit the over.

Northwestern State compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last season.

In Demons games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.