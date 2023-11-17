How to Watch North Florida vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Demons allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- North Florida went 10-4 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.
- Last year, the Ospreys averaged 76.2 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 72.1 the Demons gave up.
- When North Florida put up more than 72.1 points last season, it went 12-4.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- North Florida averaged 82.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Ospreys surrendered 69.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 84.
- When it comes to three-pointers, North Florida fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 11.6 treys per game with a 41% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 81-70
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|L 87-77
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 81-69
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
