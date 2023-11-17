The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Demons allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

North Florida went 10-4 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.

Last year, the Ospreys averaged 76.2 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 72.1 the Demons gave up.

When North Florida put up more than 72.1 points last season, it went 12-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida averaged 82.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Ospreys surrendered 69.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 84.

When it comes to three-pointers, North Florida fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 11.6 treys per game with a 41% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule