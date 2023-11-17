How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Watsco Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Miami (FL) vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars' 57.5 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
- Southern went 15-6 last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
- Last year, the Hurricanes scored 9.3 more points per game (69.6) than the Jaguars allowed (60.3).
- Miami (FL) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.
- Last season, the Hurricanes had a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.
- The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was nine percentage points lower than the Hurricanes allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 81-53
|Watsco Center
|11/12/2023
|Fordham
|W 78-39
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/24/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
