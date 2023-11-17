The Southern Jaguars (0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Watsco Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 57.5 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.

Southern went 15-6 last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Last year, the Hurricanes scored 9.3 more points per game (69.6) than the Jaguars allowed (60.3).

Miami (FL) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Last season, the Hurricanes had a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.

The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was nine percentage points lower than the Hurricanes allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule