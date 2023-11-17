Friday's contest that pits the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) versus the Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-64 in favor of Georgia, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 17.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 88, Miami (FL) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-23.5)

Georgia (-23.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

Miami (FL) surrendered 71.9 points per game last year (235th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well offensively, putting up 79.1 points per contest (25th-best).

The Hurricanes pulled down 32.1 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

Last season Miami (FL) ranked 75th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.5 per game.

The Hurricanes were 61st in college basketball with 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 159th with 12.1 forced turnovers per game.

The Hurricanes made 7.5 treys per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 36.8% three-point percentage (44th-ranked).

Last season Miami (FL) ceded 7.7 three-pointers per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.5% (160th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Miami (FL) took 65.8% two-pointers, accounting for 73.7% of the team's baskets. It shot 34.2% from three-point land (26.3% of the team's baskets).

