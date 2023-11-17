The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes made 48.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

Miami (FL) had a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball, the Hurricanes finished 156th.

Last year, the 79.1 points per game the Hurricanes scored were 7.6 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (71.5).

When Miami (FL) scored more than 71.5 points last season, it went 20-2.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (FL) posted 83.4 points per game last year at home, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.2).

In home games, the Hurricanes surrendered 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than away from home (69.0).

Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

