The Orlando Magic (6-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Chicago Bulls (4-8) on Friday, November 17 at United Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Magic beat the Bulls 96-94 on Wednesday when they last played. Paolo Banchero led the Magic to the win with a team-leading 17 points. Zach LaVine scored 19 points in the Bulls' loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 9.0 3.0 4.0 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8.0 8.5 1.0

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: DeMar DeRozan: Out (Personal), Dalen Terry: Out (Patella), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

