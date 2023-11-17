Magic vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (4-8) take on the Orlando Magic (6-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.
Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-1.5
|216.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 216.5 points.
- The average over/under for Orlando's contests this season is 214.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Orlando's ATS record is 8-3-0 this year.
- The Magic have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Orlando has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Magic vs Bulls Additional Info
Magic vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|9
|75%
|108.5
|216.8
|112.3
|218.9
|220.8
|Magic
|6
|54.5%
|108.3
|216.8
|106.6
|218.9
|222.8
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (4-1-0) than on the road (4-2-0).
- The Magic score an average of 108.3 points per game, just four fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Orlando is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Magic vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|8-3
|5-3
|3-8
|Bulls
|4-8
|2-6
|6-6
Magic vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Magic
|Bulls
|108.3
|108.5
|29
|26
|4-0
|4-2
|3-1
|3-3
|106.6
|112.3
|6
|15
|6-0
|2-2
|5-1
|3-1
