The Chicago Bulls (4-8) take on the Orlando Magic (6-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 216.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 216.5 points.

The average over/under for Orlando's contests this season is 214.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Orlando's ATS record is 8-3-0 this year.

The Magic have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Orlando has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Magic vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 9 75% 108.5 216.8 112.3 218.9 220.8 Magic 6 54.5% 108.3 216.8 106.6 218.9 222.8

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (4-1-0) than on the road (4-2-0).

The Magic score an average of 108.3 points per game, just four fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Orlando is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Magic and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 8-3 5-3 3-8 Bulls 4-8 2-6 6-6

Magic vs. Bulls Point Insights

Magic Bulls 108.3 Points Scored (PG) 108.5 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.3 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 6-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.