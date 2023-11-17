On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (2-4) play the Orlando Magic (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.

Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game while delivering 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.

Markelle Fultz gets the Magic 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while putting up 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan puts up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field.

Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso puts up 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White posts 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 25% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Magic vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Magic 105.7 Points Avg. 107.6 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 104 43.6% Field Goal % 45.3% 31.6% Three Point % 31.6%

