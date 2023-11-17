Magic vs. Bulls November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (2-4) play the Orlando Magic (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.
Magic vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.
- Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game while delivering 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.
- Markelle Fultz gets the Magic 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while putting up 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field.
- Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alex Caruso puts up 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White posts 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 25% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
Magic vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Magic
|105.7
|Points Avg.
|107.6
|112.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|104
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|31.6%
|Three Point %
|31.6%
