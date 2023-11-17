The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) meet in a game with no set line at Petersen Events Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

In Jacksonville's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

The Dolphins covered the spread nine times in 29 games last season.

Pittsburgh was more successful against the spread than Jacksonville last season, sporting an ATS record of 21-12-0, compared to the 9-15-0 record of the Dolphins.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 75.1 138.4 69.7 132.3 141.1 Jacksonville 63.3 138.4 62.6 132.3 130.4

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Dolphins' 63.3 points per game last year were 6.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up to opponents.

Jacksonville went 3-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scored more than 69.7 points last season.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 21-12-0 21-12-0 Jacksonville 9-15-0 12-12-0

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Jacksonville 14-3 Home Record 7-6 7-5 Away Record 6-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

