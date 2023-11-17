Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) and Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) matching up at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 84-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Pittsburgh, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 84, Jacksonville 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-19.8)

Pittsburgh (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Jacksonville Performance Insights

Jacksonville was forced to lean on its defense last season, which ranked 18th-best in college basketball (62.6 points allowed per game), as it ranked 14th-worst in college basketball on offense with just 63.3 points per contest.

The Dolphins grabbed 30.7 rebounds per game last season (248th-ranked in college basketball), and they allowed just 27.0 rebounds per game (10th-best).

Last season Jacksonville ranked 179th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.0 per game.

The Dolphins ranked 84th in the nation at 10.9 turnovers per contest, but they forced 8.8 turnovers per game, which ranked worst in college basketball.

The Dolphins were 229th in the country with 6.9 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with a 34.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Last year Jacksonville ceded 8.3 threes per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.0% (73rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Jacksonville took 61.3% two-pointers (accounting for 70.8% of the team's buckets) and 38.7% from beyond the arc (29.2%).

