The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) welcome in the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network Extra

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Jacksonville put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.

The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 178th.

The Dolphins put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Jacksonville went 7-0 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 61.2 on the road.

At home, the Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 66.6.

Jacksonville knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule