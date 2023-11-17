Florida vs. Florida State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Florida Gators (2-1) and the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) take the floor at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The game has no line set.
Florida vs. Florida State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Florida Betting Records & Stats
- Florida put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.
- Florida put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-17-0 mark of Florida State.
Florida vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|71.2
|140.5
|68.6
|144.8
|140.5
|Florida State
|69.3
|140.5
|76.2
|144.8
|143.7
Additional Florida Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Gators scored 5.0 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Seminoles gave up (76.2).
- Florida had a 6-5 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Florida vs. Florida State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|14-14-0
|16-13-0
|Florida State
|10-17-0
|15-14-0
Florida vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Florida State
|10-6
|Home Record
|5-11
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.6
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
