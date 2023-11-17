The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) will meet the Florida Gators (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Information

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

  • Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK
  • Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Rank Florida AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank
186th 71.2 Points Scored 69.3 235th
132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 76.2 330th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 28.6 327th
278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.5 274th
249th 12.2 Assists 13.4 150th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

