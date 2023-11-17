Florida State vs. Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (2-1) take on the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Florida State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida State vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Florida State vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-7.5)
|159.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Florida (-7.5)
|159.5
|-350
|+275
Florida State vs. Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Florida State put together a 10-17-0 ATS record last season.
- The Seminoles were an underdog by 7.5 points or more 10 times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Florida compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 16 Gators games went over the point total.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Florida State ranks 65th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 135th, a difference of 70 spots.
- The implied probability of Florida State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
