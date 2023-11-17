The Florida Gators (2-1) square off against the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Florida State had a 9-12 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gators finished 278th.
  • The Seminoles put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 0.7 more points than the 68.6 the Gators gave up.
  • When it scored more than 68.6 points last season, Florida State went 9-8.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida State scored 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.
  • At home, the Seminoles allowed 74.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Florida State knocked down more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (31.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Kennesaw State W 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/13/2023 Central Michigan W 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 UNLV - Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Georgia - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

