The Florida Gators (2-1) hit the court against the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Seminoles allowed to opponents.

Florida had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Seminoles ranked 327th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gators finished 171st.

Last year, the Gators recorded five fewer points per game (71.2) than the Seminoles allowed (76.2).

Florida had an 11-2 record last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison

Florida averaged 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 69.9.

In terms of three-point shooting, Florida fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule