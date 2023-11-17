The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-1) will face the Missouri State Bears (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Missouri State Game Information

FGCU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jonathan Mogbo: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

FGCU vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank
185th 71.3 Points Scored 65.6 325th
153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 63.2 25th
178th 31.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th
215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th
193rd 12.8 Assists 11.7 289th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

