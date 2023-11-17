Friday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Missouri State Bears (1-1) matching up with the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on November 17. Our computer prediction projects a 76-67 victory for Missouri State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

FGCU vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

FGCU vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 76, FGCU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-8.7)

Missouri State (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

FGCU Performance Insights

Offensively, FGCU was the 185th-ranked squad in the country (71.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 153rd (69.4 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Eagles were 178th in the country in rebounds (31.8 per game) last season. They were 222nd in rebounds conceded (31.8 per game).

Last season FGCU was ranked 193rd in the country in assists with 12.8 per game.

Last year, the Eagles were 25th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.2 per game), and they ranked No. 98 in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Defensively, FGCU was 277th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8 last year. It was 149th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.4%.

The Eagles took 54.9% of their shots from inside the arc, and 45.1% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 63.4% of the Eagles' buckets were 2-pointers, and 36.6% were 3-pointers.

