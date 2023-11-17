Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Collier County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collier County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Immokalee High School at Venice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Venice, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunbar High School at Golden Gate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Charlotte HS at Naples High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
