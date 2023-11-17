Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Broward County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J P Taravella High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monarch High School at Coconut Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stranahan High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd Anderson High School at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Parkland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield Beach High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Miramar, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Coral Springs High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
