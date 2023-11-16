The UCF Knights (1-0) will play the CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Top Players (2022-23)

Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Darius Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCF Rank UCF AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 182nd 71.5 Points Scored 69.2 241st 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 201st 31.4 Rebounds 30.8 241st 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 117th 13.8 Assists 10.4 346th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.