When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Tyler Motte light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

Motte is yet to score through six games this season.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Motte has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

