Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Sarasota County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Davie, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.