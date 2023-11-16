Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Polk County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nature Coast Tech High School at Lake Gibson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Gibson High School at Zephyrhills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Zephyrhills, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kathleen High School at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
