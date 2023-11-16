Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Orange County, Florida is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Maitland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East River High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ocoee High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Howell High School at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at St. Cloud HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jones High School at Wekiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
