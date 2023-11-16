Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Okaloosa County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Walton Beach High School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.