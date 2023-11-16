North Florida vs. Presbyterian: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The North Florida Ospreys (2-1) host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at UNF Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: UNF Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Florida Betting Records & Stats
- North Florida covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
- Presbyterian (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 10.5% less often than North Florida (14-13-0) last season.
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Florida
|76.2
|139.4
|77.6
|147.1
|147.8
|Presbyterian
|63.2
|139.4
|69.5
|147.1
|132.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional North Florida Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Ospreys scored were 6.7 more points than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).
- North Florida went 11-5 against the spread and 13-6 overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Florida
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
|Presbyterian
|12-17-0
|13-16-0
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Florida
|Presbyterian
|11-2
|Home Record
|5-9
|3-14
|Away Record
|0-15
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|5-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-12-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.8
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.