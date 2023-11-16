The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) will play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Information

North Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jose Placer: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 63.2 347th 346th 77.6 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 30 278th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 6 315th 169th 13.1 Assists 10.8 333rd 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.1 294th

