The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total North Florida Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline BetMGM North Florida (-1.5) 147.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Florida (-1.5) 146.5 -114 -106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Florida put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Ospreys games last season hit the over.

Presbyterian won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Blue Hose games went over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

